Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Decreased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.64.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $513.91 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $517.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $477.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

