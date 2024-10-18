Mayport LLC Sells 289 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mayport LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Mayport LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after purchasing an additional 778,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after acquiring an additional 150,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,594 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,286,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,809,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $224.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.63 and a 200-day moving average of $204.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.85. The company has a market cap of $644.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

