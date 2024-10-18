McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $610.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $610.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get McKesson alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Stock Down 0.4 %

MCK stock opened at $508.72 on Friday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $431.35 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,265,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.