Medartis (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) vs. Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Head-To-Head Review

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) and Medartis (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Medartis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -10.42% -7.51% -5.25% Medartis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inari Medical and Medartis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 6 5 0 2.45 Medartis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Inari Medical currently has a consensus target price of $57.44, suggesting a potential upside of 30.11%. Given Inari Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Medartis.

91.0% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inari Medical and Medartis”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $547.47 million 4.68 -$1.64 million ($0.41) -107.56 Medartis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Medartis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inari Medical.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Medartis on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc. builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation. It serves interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Medartis

Medartis Holding AG, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells implant solutions worldwide. Its medical devices are used for the treatment of surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities, as well as for the cranio-maxillofacial surgery. The company offers osteosynthesis instruments for the areas of the hand, wrist, forearm, elbow, shoulder, and foot and ankle, as well as for the areas of the mandible, midface, orthognathic, and cranium under the APTUS and MODUS names. It serves the surgeons, hospitals, and medical centers, as well as group purchasing organizations. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

