MELD (MELD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $871,919.11

MELD (MELD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. MELD has a total market cap of $54.87 million and $871,919.11 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MELD has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00249703 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD was first traded on February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,996,405 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/onmeld.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01371741 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $884,026.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

