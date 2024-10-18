MELD Price Tops $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. MELD has a total market capitalization of $54.18 million and $727,715.30 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MELD has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One MELD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00250425 BTC.

MELD’s launch date was February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,996,405 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/onmeld. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01371741 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $884,026.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

