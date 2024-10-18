Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $85,618.81

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $12.31 million and $85,618.81 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,643,434 coins and its circulating supply is 31,419,861 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,636,906 with 31,415,637 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.40656891 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $80,335.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.