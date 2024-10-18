Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $532,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,244.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after buying an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 407,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after buying an additional 56,791 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,817.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 158,559 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

