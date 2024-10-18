MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Stock Price Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.33. 12,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 23,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.
About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
