MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of MSTR opened at $193.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.36. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $227.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,007.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,007.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1,020.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 931.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 573.7% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 994.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

