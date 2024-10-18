Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MLSS

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 3.5 %

MLSS stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 54.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.78%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $134,817.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,602,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,380.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 143,122 shares of company stock valued at $136,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.