Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1,404.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 53,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Miller Industries by 94.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 30,714 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Miller Industries by 19.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $732.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $371.45 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Miller Industries, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MLR shares. StockNews.com cut Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Miller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

