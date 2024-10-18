MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDXG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $860.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.97. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.44 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 23.63%. Research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 909.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 124,727 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 393,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

