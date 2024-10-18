Mina (MINA) Hits Market Capitalization of $654.89 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $654.89 million and $25.67 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,192,411,880 coins and its circulating supply is 1,170,621,656 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

