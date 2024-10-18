Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Stake Cut by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 60.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $11.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

