MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Price Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)'s share price was down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.26 and last traded at $105.53. Approximately 515,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 814,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.63.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.24.

MKS Instruments last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. MKS Instruments's quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

In other news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,805.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $1,543.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,575 shares of company stock valued at $303,660 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

