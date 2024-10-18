Mony Group (LON:MONY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 197.10 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 197.60 ($2.58), with a volume of 2970825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.77).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mony Group in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,404.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 211.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 220.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Mony Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,571.43%.

In related news, insider Rakesh Sharma acquired 9,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.48 ($26,098.82). In other Mony Group news, insider Jonathan Bewes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £22,400 ($29,250.46). Also, insider Rakesh Sharma bought 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.48 ($26,098.82). Insiders bought 19,325 shares of company stock worth $4,253,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

