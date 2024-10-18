Morguard Corporation Buys 39,400 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation bought 39,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,297.84.
Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Morguard Corporation purchased 4,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,675.20.
- On Friday, October 11th, Morguard Corporation purchased 24,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,132.48.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance
MRT.UN opened at C$5.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$371.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1 year low of C$5.20 and a 1 year high of C$5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Morguard Real Estate Inv.
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Morguard Real Estate Inv.
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Oil Prices Fall, Sector Pulls Back: Time to Buy this Stock?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- AI Boom Fuels Demand for Dominion Energy Stock
- What is a support level?
- Cathie Wood Cuts Robinhood Holdings—Follow Her Lead or Stay Put?
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.