Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Increased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $895,494,000 after buying an additional 82,044 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $590,911,000 after buying an additional 110,072 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after buying an additional 395,096 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after buying an additional 699,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 993,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,614,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $477.57 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.73 and a 1-year high of $480.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.81.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

