MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Up 6.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.82. 440,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,331,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MP. Bank of America dropped their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -121.93 and a beta of 2.23.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,249. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,861,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,554 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,819,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MP Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,355,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,993,000 after acquiring an additional 71,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MP Materials by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,733,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 26,119 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MP Materials by 2,536.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.