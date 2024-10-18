MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 85.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,733,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,706 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $16,571,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 804.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 154,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,715.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 135,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 458.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 98,265 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $105.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.