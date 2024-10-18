MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.13. 62,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 142,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $622.22 million, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $240.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,895,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,914 shares during the period. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.8% in the second quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 591.8% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 236,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

