Nano Achieves Market Cap of $115.11 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Nano has a total market cap of $115.11 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,899.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00546167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00106005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.91 or 0.00234037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00028213 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00027712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00075626 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

