Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Up 15.1% – Still a Buy?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 3,154,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,580,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NNE

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.30% of Nano Nuclear Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.