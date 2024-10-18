Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $140.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

NTRA opened at $122.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.16. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.53. Natera has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $53,592.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,693.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,732.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,950,066.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $53,592.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,693.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,765 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,700. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 1,073.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 60,127 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 863,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,967,000 after acquiring an additional 143,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

