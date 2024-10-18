NatWest Group plc Makes New $12.58 Million Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

NatWest Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 193,168 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,000. eBay makes up approximately 3.7% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in eBay by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in eBay by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,385 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa America raised eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $65.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

