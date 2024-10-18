NatWest Group plc Sells 510 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

NatWest Group plc lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Booking comprises 2.6% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,370.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,962.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,815.43. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,394.95. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,130.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.