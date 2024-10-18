Naviter Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $241.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.97 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.28 and its 200-day moving average is $238.63. The company has a market cap of $147.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

