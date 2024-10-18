Naviter Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,585,000 after buying an additional 723,197 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,833,000 after buying an additional 3,758,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,856,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,513,000 after buying an additional 395,243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,782,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,820,000 after purchasing an additional 158,342 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,784,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 301,747 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HR opened at $17.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 9,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

