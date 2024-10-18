Naviter Wealth LLC Has $720,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,567 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 17,862 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,323 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 46,727 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $79.90 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $167.87 billion, a PE ratio of 87.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.