Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

