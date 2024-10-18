Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 149,157 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,157 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,258,000 after purchasing an additional 439,155 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.25. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.91.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

