Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 2,165 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,301 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 96.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average of $61.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

