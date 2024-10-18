Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 339 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 542,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,963,000 after acquiring an additional 264,782 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.0% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 371,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,665,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 221,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 100,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 768.8% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 193,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 171,136 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a market cap of $656.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

