NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VYX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

VYX stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.63. NCR Voyix has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Voyix will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James G. Kelly bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $198,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,929. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,734.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $577,993. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR Voyix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NCR Voyix by 72.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in NCR Voyix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 5.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 61.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

