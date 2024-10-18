Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.31.

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $106,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,930.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

