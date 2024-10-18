NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.73, but opened at $84.20. NetEase shares last traded at $83.20, with a volume of 475,704 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NTES. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

NetEase Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average of $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43. The business had revenue of $25.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 39.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

