Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $800.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.24.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $687.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $693.78 and its 200-day moving average is $653.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $736.00. The company has a market capitalization of $296.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Netflix by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 141.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.