Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $850.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.97.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $733.40 on Friday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $392.26 and a 12 month high of $736.00. The stock has a market cap of $316.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $693.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 3,358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Netflix by 6.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,885 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 158.2% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

