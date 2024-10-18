Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Insider Sells A$29,102,436.00 in Stock

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew (Matt) Heine sold 1,077,868 shares of Netwealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$27.00 ($18.12), for a total value of A$29,102,436.00 ($19,531,836.24).

Matthew (Matt) Heine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Matthew (Matt) Heine sold 47,790 shares of Netwealth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$27.21 ($18.26), for a total value of A$1,300,222.53 ($872,632.57).

On Monday, August 19th, Matthew (Matt) Heine sold 1,000,000 shares of Netwealth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.50 ($15.10), for a total transaction of A$22,500,000.00 ($15,100,671.14).

The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 25th. This is an increase from Netwealth Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Netwealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. The company operates a platform that offers superannuation, including accumulation and retirement income products; investor directed portfolio services for self-managed superannuation and non-superannuation investments; managed accounts and funds, self-managed superannuation funds administration; and non-custodial administration and reporting services.

