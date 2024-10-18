NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 114,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.67. The company had a trading volume of 904,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,598. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $171.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

