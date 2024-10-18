NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Trimmed by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.6% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in NIKE by 272.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America downgraded NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $83.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average is $85.38. The company has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

