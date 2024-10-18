Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Northern Technologies International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 62.7% annually over the last three years. Northern Technologies International has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.04 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $19.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTIC

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

