Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) VP Sells $44,220.00 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,039.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Northwest Pipe Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $457.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $46.48.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $129.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. Analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Pipe
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NWPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Northwest Pipe from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
