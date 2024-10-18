Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) VP Sells $44,220.00 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,039.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Northwest Pipe Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $457.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $46.48.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $129.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. Analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 175,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 26.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 4.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Northwest Pipe from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

