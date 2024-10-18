Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys 184 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

QQQ traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $493.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,772,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,970,180. The business’s 50-day moving average is $475.94 and its 200-day moving average is $464.29. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

