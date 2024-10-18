Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $10.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Novavax shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 10,019,909 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Get Novavax alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Novavax

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 19.0% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,662,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,263 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Novavax by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.