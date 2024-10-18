Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $10.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Novavax shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 10,019,909 shares trading hands.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
