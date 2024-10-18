NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Trading 4.6% Higher – What’s Next?

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.13. 153,361 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 109,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

NTG Clarity Networks Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.95.

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.49 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile

In other NTG Clarity Networks news, Director Mohammed Saleem Siddiqi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.63, for a total transaction of C$81,500.00. 44.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

See Also

