NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $14.92. NuScale Power shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 7,972,965 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMR shares. CLSA began coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

NuScale Power Trading Down 5.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $108,134.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,539.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $153,551.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,294.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,539.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,595 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 268.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 39,171 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $7,600,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the first quarter worth $1,328,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

