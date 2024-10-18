nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Given New $84.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $76.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average is $73.26. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,572.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,572.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,884,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,201,000 after buying an additional 673,990 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,325,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,770,000 after acquiring an additional 102,643 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,219,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,734,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,869,000 after purchasing an additional 42,391 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $110,663,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

