nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Holdings Boosted by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in nVent Electric by 280.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,832.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $76.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.26. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.